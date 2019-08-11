Death Toll in Super Typhoon Lekima in East China Climbs to 28 - Reports

Hundreds of police officers and firefighters are currently engaged in search and rescue efforts.
Earlier, 22 people were reported to have been killed as a result of the disaster, with 10 more missing.
Super Typhoon Lekima loading in our city pic.twitter.com/EKfCkKlSEf— Helen Huang (@helenhuang03) August 10, 2019
Typhoon arrived #shanghai #TyphoonLekima pic.twitter.com/Y2HuBchvy1— NoShhNoTsk (@NoShhNoTsk) August 9, 2019
The ninth typhoon to rock China this year reached the coast of the province at 1:45 a.m. on Saturday (17:45 GMT on Friday). Maximum wind speeds in the area have achieved 52 meters per second (171 feet per second). Early on Friday, China’s meteorological service issued the highest "red" alert level over the typhoon.
All comments
Show new comments (0)