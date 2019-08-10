Register
01:27 GMT +310 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of North Korea's missile launch on Thursday, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 26, 2019

    North Korea Fires Two Projectiles Into Sea of Japan - South Korea's JCS

    © REUTERS / KCNA
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    2181

    South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced Saturday morning that two unidentified projectiles had been detected flying from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) into the Sea of Japan.

    According to Yonhap News Agency reports citing the JCS, the two projectiles were fired from the coastal city of Hamhung, which is roughly 30 miles north of where several previous missile tests have been fired.

    Hamhung is home to a solid-fuel rocket engine production site. Solid fuel tends to be favored for rocketry weapons since it's always ready to fire and can be stored for long periods without fuel degradation, as compared to liquid rocket fuel.

    The Republic of Korea Armed Forces are maintaining a readiness posture as military intelligence tracks the situation.

    A senior US official said Washington was aware of the missile launch and was "consulting closely with our Japanese and South Korean allies."

    Saturday's test is only the latest in a series of short-range ballistic missile and guided rocket tests carried out by the socialist country in the last few weeks. Military observers have concluded the new weapons system being tested by Pyongyang is the KN-23, a mobile rocket platform unveiled last year. Pyongyang has described the weapon as a "newly-developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system."

    In a Wednesday statement following the previous missile test, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the exercise was intended as a warning to South Korea and the US to stop their simulated military drills, which Kim said violate the June 2018 agreement between him and US President Donald Trump to cease such exercises.

    The North Korean tests do not violate that agreement, as US officials have verified, since they are short-range weapons and Kim only agreed to call off intermediate-range and long-range missile tests capable of carrying nuclear weapons and threatening the wider region.

    Korea has been split into two countries since World War II, with the socialist-backed North and capitalist-backed South fighting a civil war that drew in world powers such as the US, Soviet Union, and China. The fighting ended in a ceasefire in 1953, but no permanent peace treaty was ever signed. Therefore, the peninsula remains split, separated by a demilitarized zone but characterized by an intense military competition.

    The US has 28,000 troops stationed in South Korea, which Pyongyang has demanded be removed along with the cessation of military cooperation between Seoul and Washington and the signing of a permanent peace treaty; South Korea and the US have demanded Pyongyang destroy its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs, placing strangling economic sanctions on the country in an effort to force it to comply.

    Reports emerged late last month that talks between the US and DPRK would resume soon, having been delayed since the February summit in Hanoi collapsed.

    Related:

    Tokyo Still Seeks Japan-DPRK Summit Without Conditions - Report
    DPRK Projectiles Did Not Reach Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone - Tokyo
    Joint Drills With South Korea Still On Despite DPRK Missile Tests - US Official
    Tags:
    Sea of Japan, missile test, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3-9 August
    This Week in Pictures: 3-9 August
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse