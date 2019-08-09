Register
22:26 GMT +309 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Christians Celebrate Easter Around the World

    Aid Organisation Raises Red Flag Over Forced Conversions of Christian Women to Islam in Pakistan

    © AP Photo / K.M. Chaudary
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Tim Korso
    0 01

    The problem mostly affects religious minorities, such as Christians, who also face other issues in addition to forced conversions. Asia Bibi, a Christian woman born in Pakistan, narrowly escaped a death sentence recently over false accusations of blasphemy, triggered by a conflict with Muslim colleagues.

    The organisation Aid to the Church in Need (ACN) has sounded the alarm at the increasing number of cases of forced conversion of Christian and Hindu women to Islam, Vatican News reported. ACN indicated that young women, and even teenagers from religious minorities, are the key targets of the perpetrators.

    "Every year at least a thousand girls are kidnapped, raped, and forced to convert to Islam, even forced to marry their tormentors", Tabassum Yousaf, a Catholic lawyer from Rome, Italy said at the conference, hosted by ACN.

    Yousaf further called on the international community and media to take steps to enhance the protection of religious minorities in Pakistan and advocated for improving the access to education for young women living in the country.

    The ACN has been fighting forced conversions by lobbying for changes to be made in Pakistan's laws in order to raise the legal age of marriage from 16 to 18 and by introducing stricter legislation against abductions.

    In a recent case that took place in July 2019, an underage Christian girl was abducted in Lahore. When she was found, police reported that the victim had officially converted to Islam and that her abductor had forced her to marry him.

    In this Nov. 20, 2010, file photo, Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman, listens to officials at a prison in Sheikhupura near Lahore, Pakistan.
    © AP Photo /
    In this Nov. 20, 2010, file photo, Asia Bibi, a Pakistani Christian woman, listens to officials at a prison in Sheikhupura near Lahore, Pakistan.

    One of the most notorious cases of pressure on religious minorities was the case of Asia Bibi, a Christian farm worker who fell into conflict with her Muslim colleagues after she drank from a Muslim-only well and offered water from it to others.

    Her colleagues accused her of blasphemy against the Prophet Muhammad, a crime punishable by death in Pakistan. Asia Bibi was sentenced to capital punishment, but after several unsuccessful appeals was finally found non-guilty and released. She had to flee the country due to countless death threats that were sent to her and her family by radical Islamists.

    Related:

    Lawyer of Pakistani Christian Woman Acquitted on Blasphemy Flees to Netherlands
    Christian Woman Freed From Pakistani Jail Amid Calls to Hang Her for Blasphemy
    Catholic UK MPs Angry at No Asylum Offer for Christian Woman Held in Pakistan
    Pakistani Protestors Who Sought Christian Woman Hanging Charged With Terrorism
    Pakistan Supreme Court to Review Blasphemy Acquittal of Christian Woman
    Tags:
    conversion, forced marriage, Muslims, Christians, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3-9 August
    This Week in Pictures: 3-9 August
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse