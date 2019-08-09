Delhi-Lahore Bus Service Suspended Amid Kashmir Row - Pakistani Minister of Communication

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has responded to India's move to strip Kashmir of its special status, saying that the bus service between the two countries has been suspended.
In line with the decisions of NSC Pak-India bus service is suspended.— Murad Saeed (@MuradSaeedPTI) August 9, 2019
Earlier this week, the Indian government declared its decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, which has given the state a certain degree of autonomy for several decades, and to split it into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh – and bring them under direct federal rule to provide better governance and socio-economic benefits.
The move prompted clashes on the Indian-Pakistani Line of Control (LoC) and led Islamabad to downgrade its diplomatic relations and suspend trade with its neighbour.
