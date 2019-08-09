Man Held Over Land Grab Also Found to Have Beaten Minor and Forced Him to Lick a Toilet

New Delhi (Sputnik): In a bizarre incident, police in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh have discovered that a man, recently held in a land grabbing case, had forced a teenage boy to lick a toilet-seat and falsely testify against two other minor boys in his son’s stabbing case.

The incident came to light when Mukhtyar Khan, 35, was taken into custody as part of an investigation into a land grab case. Police were baffled when in the course of probing evidence they found Khan's mobile phone with a recording of him brutally torturing a 14-year-old minor.

The video reportedly showed, an infuriated Khan taking the boy to the toilet and beating him repeatedly with a stick. The boy can be seen crawling to the toilet seat and licking it, while another man continued to abuse him verbally.

Khan was allegedly trying to pressure the 14-year-old boy to make a false statement to police about two other minors' involvement in his son's stabbing, the Indian news agency PTI reported.

Although police registered another case against Khan, he is currently on the run.

Khan's son was allegedly stabbed two months ago. The police had arrested four people in connection with the case on charges of attempted murder.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ruchivardhan Mishra told PTI, "Khan was trying to falsely implicate two minor boys, who are the sons of a rich person, two weeks after the FIR was filed.

"It is also suspected that Khan intended to extort money from the father of these boys," he said.

After convincing the boy to implicate the two minor boys falsely, Khan took the boy to the police station. The boy, however, failed to convince police with the fabricated story.

The police have now filed a case against Khan and his aide under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

An investigation is underway, and police are trying to find the other accused.