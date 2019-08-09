India Tranfers Kashmir Prisoners to Agra in Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Eid al-Adha - Reports

New Delhi (Sputnik): Ahead of Eid al-Adha, the Islamic festival of sacrifice, India’s Kashmir government has shifted 70 prisoners, including hardcore terrorists, from jails in Srinagar to Agra in northern Uttar Pradesh, according to news agency ANI, citing sources.

The prisoners were transferred in a special aircraft provided by the Indian Air Force, according to sources cited by ANI.

The administration in Agra has, in the meanwhile, reportedly stepped up security around the jail, by deploying additional troops. The Indian government has yet to comment on the media report.

​Kashmir has 3,261 persons in jails, including 81 foreign nationals, serving prison terms for various crimes, according to the Prison Department of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Satya Pal Malik has reviewed the security situation in Kashmir ahead of Eid al-Adha celebrations, which falls on Monday, subject to the sighting of the Moon. He has also ordered security officials to facilitate people to perform Friday prayers.

Kashmir has been on edge since Monday following the revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. In another move, the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also brought forth legislation to divide the state into two federally administered territories. The divided regions are now directly under the rule of the federal government, through its nominees.

The move has been fiercely opposed by regional political parties in Kashmir as well as Pakistan. Ahead of the changes, the government took regional political leaders into preventive custody, suspended communications, and shuttered schools and colleges. However, on Thursday (8th of August), the state administration asked that schools and colleges in some districts be reopened.

Kashmir has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan since the countries gained freedom from British colonial rule in 1947. Both govern part of the region, but claim it in full. They also fought two wars over Kashmir.