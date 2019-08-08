One Killed as 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Taiwan - Fire Department

BEIJING (Sputnik) - One woman has been killed as a result of a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake that struck off the coast of Taiwan on Thursday, the island's fire department said.

The Chinese seismic bureau said that the quake occurred at 05:28 a.m. local time (21:28 GMT on Wednesday) in waters near Yilan County with the epicenter located at the depth of 30 kilometers (18.6 miles).

The New Taipei City Fire Department said at about 08:00 local time that a 60-year-old woman was found dead after a wardrobe fell on her as the tremor started.

We've started the day with a magnitude 6 quake! It really rocked northern #Taiwan. Fortunately, initial reports indicate no loss of life & all is well. JW pic.twitter.com/fDQd94ciBU https://t.co/O9LK4oajRQ — 中華民國歐洲資訊Republic of China Europe Information (@syAONAdhsjAFVeY) August 8, 2019

​The earthquake has led to serious power outages with about 10,000 families were left without electricity. Meanwhile, according to TaiwanPower company, electricity on the island was restored at 10:00 a.m. local time.

The earthquake has also affected transport connections in Taiwan. Railroad traffic in Yilan Country was temporarily suspended, but restored at 08:30 a.m. local time.