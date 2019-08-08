Ex-Kyrgyz President Atambayev Admits Shooting When Police Units Stormed His Residence

BISHKEK (Sputnik) - Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev admitted on Thursday that he was shooting on Wednesday when special-purpose police units stormed his residence in a bid to detain him.

"My supporters did not even have a slingshot, lies are being spread on TV. I was shooting when the guys went to the third floor, but I was trying not to hit them," Atambayev told reporters.

He also pledged that all the security officers who were taken as hostages would be released, stressing that most of them were already set free.

President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, who succeeded Atambayev in 2017, accused the ex-president earlier in the day of violating the national constitution through resorting to armed resistance during the operation.

Over 50 people were injured and one policeman was killed on Wednesday when Atambayev's supporters repulsed the police units' operation aimed at detaining the ex-president, who has been implicated in abuse of power, corruption, forgery and other crimes. Atambayev has refuted all accusations.