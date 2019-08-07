Register
23:11 GMT +307 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    China Aircraft Carrier

    ‘Teething Issues’: China’s Type 001A Carrier Returns to Sea For Yet More Trials

    © AP Photo / Xinhua, Li Tang
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    246

    Despite having just returned from sea trials, China’s newest aircraft carrier, the Type 001A, is heading back to sea again for more drills.

    A “no-sail zone” was announced in the Yellow Sea near Dalian by the Liaoning Maritime Safety Administration on Monday, signaling that China’s newest aircraft carrier is likely returning to sea just days after completing sea trials.

    The Type 001A completed several days of trials just last week, which means naval officials likely found more “teething issues,” as Asia Times put it, to sort out before the 65,000-ton warship enters service.

    “The fact the aircraft carrier needed to be tested again within two days suggests that the navy may have found some technical problems in last week’s sea trial that needed to be fixed immediately,” military commentator Song Zhongping told the South China Morning Post Tuesday. “It’s fairly typical before an aircraft carrier is officially commissioned – we can expect to see more intensive sea trials in the future.”

    It was originally anticipated that the Type 001A’s final set of sea trials would be this past winter, enabling the ship to feature in the 70th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the People’s Liberation Army Navy in April. However, now it won’t even be ready in time for the 70th anniversary celebrations of the founding of the People’s Republic of China this October.

    “The ship needs to complete a series of laborious and comprehensive tests, which is the most important stage in proving it is a real battleship,” an anonymous PLAN official told SCMP last month.

    The cleared sea zone is roughly the same place where last week’s trials took place, and its close proximity to the coast and to the carrier’s home port of Dalian likely signals difficulties with aircraft launch and recovery processes.

    “Take-off and landing tests are the most challenging and complicated parts of the sea trials, and that’s why the location is not far from the coast, just in case there’s an accident,” a Beijing-based military source told SMCP Tuesday. The PLAN flies its J-15 “Flying Shark” fighter jet off the carrier, which can carry up to 40 of the aircraft. However, one day soon it might be operating either the FC-31 or a version of the J-20 modified for naval service, Sputnik reported.

    “The Liaoning has sailed on the high seas in several naval drills now, with different carrier battle group formations, but the Type 001A still needs more time before it can meet all the IOC requirements,” Beijing-based naval expert Li Jie told SCMP. “As well as testing the propulsion system, they also need to make sure the aircraft carrier’s electronic communications can connect with all the military radio systems properly.”

    Type 001A is the PLAN’s first indigenously-designed aircraft carrier, modeled closely on the Liaoning, an unfinished Soviet carrier Beijing bought from Ukraine in 1998. Having been finished and updated, Liaoning was recommissioned in 2012 as a training ship for pilots and engineers alike.

    Related:

    People’s Liberation Army-Navy Declares Chinese Carrier Liaoning a ‘Combat Ship’
    Chinese Destroyer Shadowed by Royal Navy Warship as It Passes Through English Channel
    Japan Needs to Balance its Alliance with the US amid China's Rise - Scholar
    Tags:
    anniversary, foundation, People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), China, sea trials, aircraft carrier, Type 001A, Liaoning aircraft carrier
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    Donald Trump keeps picking trade fights with China and expressing the utmost confidence that nothing can possibly go wrong.
    Currency Manipulation & Aid Misappropriation
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse