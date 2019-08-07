Heavy Firing Reported Between Indian, Pakistani Military Along Line of Control in Kashmir

The ceasefire violation incident took place as relations between India and Pakistan continue to deteriorate amid tensions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian and Pakistani troops deployed along the Line of Control in Kashmir exchanged heavy fire, local media reports citing sources in Indian military.

According to an Indian army source, the ceasefire violation "in Sunderbani Sector along Line of Control" took place at approximately 22:15 (local time), with Pakistani forces allegedly initiating the violation with small arms fire and mortar shelling "in Sunderbani Sector, District Rajouri in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir".

"Indian Army retaliated befittingly", the source said.

Earlier, Pakistan announced that it partially closes its airpace for Indian flights until 5 September.

On Monday, India revoked Article 370 of the constitution which protected the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, requiring the mandatory approval of most of the laws adopted by the Indian parliament in the local assembly.

The Indian government plans to split the Ladakh region from Jammu and Kashmir and grant it the status of a union territory, which means it would be directly controlled by the federal government. The remainder of the state will become a second union territory. However, the Ladakh region will not have its own legislature, unlike Jammu and Kashmir.