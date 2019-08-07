Activist Calls for Nude Protest Near Thai Parliament

The Thai opposition has accused the ruling party of using an unelected senate to weaken democratic institutions. Thailand's ruling coalition consists of parties that support the military government which ruled the country in the five years to June 2019.

One of Thailand's best-known political activists, Sombat Boonngamanong, who wants to abolish the upper house of the country's parliament, has called on his supporters to stage a nude protest near the Telephone Organisation of Thailand where the parliament is currently holding its sessions.

"Friends, do you think it will be better than an ordinary protest?", Boonngamanong wrote on Facebook as quoted by local media.

The opposition bloc has long called for amendments to the 2017 constitution, which was drafted by lawmakers appointed by the military government before the country returned to civilian rule in June 2019.

On Wednesday, a group of activists submitted a petition, signed by 50,000 citizens, aimed at seeking constitutional changes but these would require the approval of at least one-third of the Senate, which was almost entirely appointed by then military-leader Gen. Prayuth Chan-ocha.