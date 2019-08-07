Bollywood Celebrities, Sports Stars Mourn Demise of Affable Indian Leader Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi (Sputnik): Indians are in mourning following the sudden death of well-liked politician Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday. Celebrities, including Bollywood stars and sports people, have lined up to pay their respects..

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj was popular for her oratory and command of languages including Sanskrit, Hindi, and English. She always took pride in being the traditional face of Indian culture and carried herself with aplomb during overseas visits.

Her untimely demise has sent shock waves throughout the nation. She earned particular accolades for her prompt twitter responses to Indians in trouble overseas, and leaves behind a legacy of goodwill and respect.

Celebrities from Bollywood and sports took to social media to pay tribute to Swaraj, describing her as a “philosopher” and an “empathetic” person.

India’s superstar Amitabh Bachchan remembered her as a polite and mesmeric speaker.

'मृदुभाषी, सम्मोहक वक्ता,

मिलनसार, दुखहर्ता।

सुषमाजी जैसों का रिक्त स्थान कभी नहीं भरता।।' ~ Ef V pic.twitter.com/upWSXevwaH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2019

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgan also regretted her passing.

Extremely sad to hear about the passing away of #SushmaSwaraj ji...she was such a dynamic leader, someone who was unanimously admired and respected by all. My thoughts and prayers with her family. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2019

Devastated with the untimely demise of Sushma Swaraj ji. A dynamic and an inspiring leader. Immense loss to the nation! May her soul rest in peace. #SushmaSwaraj — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 7, 2019

Veteran Bollywood actress-turned-lawmaker Hema Malini called her a friend and mentor.

Sushma Swaraj ji is no more.A big loss to our nation. Personally,she was always a good friend, philosopher & guide throughout my years in Parliament.Soft spoken yet firm, always empathetic to people’s problems, she was unique in many ways &endeared herself to the public always🙏 pic.twitter.com/fbB806MBeR — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 7, 2019

Sports personalities, including badminton player Saina Nehwal and tennis star Sania Mirza said they would forever cherish the memories of the veteran leader.

Shocked at the passing of my dear Sushma Swaraj Ji. Had the honour of working as the brand ambassador of the 'girl child' campaign under her able guidance and will cherish my personal relationship with her forever. R.I.P. ma'am. — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 6, 2019

Sushma Ji on heavenly abode May almighty God grant peace to departed soul -🙏🙏 #sushmaswarajRIP pic.twitter.com/nGxYRverFj — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) August 7, 2019

I'm beyond aggrieved at the passing away of Smt. #SushmaSwaraj A veteran politician and a pillar of the BJP, she was loved by everyone. She will be remembered as the most endearing & helpful politicians of recent times. My condolences to her family and friends. A huge loss for 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/JdI0vPxRJP — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 6, 2019

Heartfelt condolences to family and admirers of #SushmaSwaraj ji. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/c3RTBJxgXe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2019

Deeply grieved to hear the demise of Smt #SushmaSawraj ji. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her departed soul Rest In Peace. #RIPSushmaSwaraj pic.twitter.com/HimMMoFjGH — Mary Kom (@MangteC) August 7, 2019

Saddened to hear about the passing of #SushmaSwaraj. Her contribution & dedication towards the nation and its people won't be forgotten. Rest in peace. 🙏 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 7, 2019

The 67-year-old Swaraj, who broke the glass ceiling to become India's youngest cabinet minister at the age of just 25, died on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest at the state-run All India Medical Institute of Sciences.

Swaraj cane from India’s northern state of Haryana. She was the first woman Chief Minister of Delhi for a brief period of time and the first woman spokesperson for any national political party in the Indian Parliament.

Swaraj started her career in politics as a student leader in 1970 and was closely associated with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Hindu nationalist Rashtirya Swaymsewak Sangh. She was cremated on Wednesday with full state honours, with the Prime Minister, Vice-President and foreign dignitaries in attendance.