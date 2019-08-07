Pakistani News Anchor Sparks Row With Tweet Wishing 'Painful Death' to Indian PM Modi

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani television news anchor Rabia Anum Obaid is getting heavily trolled on social media after tweeting about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and wishing him “a painful death.”

Many Indians were shocked by Rabia’s tweet. The incident happened after Modi took to Twitter to talk about about current events in Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Modi tweeted: “I salute my sisters and brothers of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh for their courage and resilience. For years, vested interest groups who believed in emotional blackmail never cared for people’s empowerment. J&K is now free from their shackles. A new dawn, better tomorrow awaits!"

But Rabia expressed her anger with Modi by retweeting his tweet with the comment: “You will die a painful death.”

Her retweet fired up social media with many users slamming the Pakistani news anchor while some urged her to “mind her language as she was talking about the Prime Minister of 1.3 billion people”.

Others urged twitter to block the Pakistani news anchor’s twitter account for “vicious, hateful and abusive” comments against a country’s Prime Minister.

Others used humour to attack the Pakistani news anchor.

India revoked Article 370 on 5 August and the following day the Indian parliament passed an amendment to divide the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two federally administered territories.