KABUL (Sputnik) - The number of people injured in the car bomb explosion that hit a police headquarters in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday raised to 80 people, with women and children being among those wounded, Wahidullah Mayar, the spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said.

"The number [of] wounded people reaches to 80 people including women and children," Mayar wrote on Twitter.

He said earlier in the day that 34 wounded people had been taken to hospitals.

Nasrat Rahimi, the spokesman for the Interior Ministry, confirmed the information about the bombing.

"At around 09.04 a.m. [04:34 GMT], an explosive-laden vehicle struck the first entrance of police HQ of district six," Rahimi said in a message sent to media outlets.

​He also refuted reports that militants had entered the scene.

​"The reports of militants [who] entered the scene are incorrect, there was only the car bombing," Rahimi stressed.

According to witnesses, gunfire has also been heard in the area.

The Interior Ministry's spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, has confirmed that the bombing took place in the Hazara area, in the western part of Kabul.