‘Flying Man’ Tries to Enter Indian Train, Gets Swept Away by Alighting Crowd (Video)

New Delhi (Sputnik): Getting into a train in India’s Mumbai during rush hour is nothing less than an art in itself. However, a man got more than he bargained for when he tried to cling on to an iron bar above one of the doors above the heads of the other passengers.

An undated video, which has being widely circulated on social media, shows a man looking to board a local train in the city by trying to cling to its roof. However, the man struggles as people alight from the train on the platform, before finally getting swept away by the crowd.

​A section of twitterati found the clip amusing and shared hilarious memes with some calling him the “Indian superman”.

However, more amiable netizens sympathised with the man and lamented the overcrowded conditions of the local Mumbai trains.

​The city’s local train network is one of the busiest commuter rail systems in the world. Recently, another video showed a youth enacting daredevil stunts in one of the trains. But the video soon came to the notice of local police and arrests were made.

Trains are one of the most commonly used means of transport in Mumbai, which has a reported population of over 22 million. With around 7.5 million people commuting by train every day, the bogies and railway platforms are often jam-packed, at times leaving only a little breathing space for commuters.