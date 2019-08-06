Indian Parliament Passes Legislation for Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir

The Lok Sabha, the lower house of India's parliament, has passed an amendment to divide the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories.
According to the official Twitter account of the parliament's lower house, 367 members of parliament voted in favour of the amendment, while 67 said 'no' to the initiative.
#LokSabha passes The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2019 pic.twitter.com/L7or1q52Ux— Lok Sabha TV (@loksabhatv) August 6, 2019
On 5 August India scraped Article 370 of the national constitution which granted special autonomy status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and submitted legislation to parliament to divide the state into two federally administered territories. Pakistan responded by saying that India's move could not be allowed to change the status of the territory which is preserved according to the UN Security Council's resolutions.
Kashmir has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan since they gained independence from Great Britain in 1947. Both countries claim the region in full while controlling parts of it.
