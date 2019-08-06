Russian Tu-142 ASW Aircraft Carry Out 13-Hour Patrol Over Pacific Ocean

"Two long-range anti-submarine warfare aircraft from the Pacific Fleet’s naval aviation grouping have completed a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Pacific Ocean along the northern coast of the Aleutian Islands and the western coast of Alaska and Canada," the press service said in a statement.
According to the statement, the planes carried out an aerial refuelling provided by Il-78 aerial tankers and were accompanied by MiG-31BM high-altitude interceptor aircraft at certain stages of the flight.
All comments
Show new comments (0)