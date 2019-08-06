Netizens Outraged as Indian Woman Claims Uber Cab Driver Slut-shamed Her

New Delhi (Sputnik): A woman from the Indian city of Bengaluru got a strong response on social media after describing her harrowing cab experience and how Uber customer care failed to come to her rescue.

The woman alleged that her cab driver gave a lecture on morality while slut-shaming her, telling her what should and should not be done by women. She said the driver even threatened to tear apart her dress if she did not immediately get out of his cab despite it being almost midnight.

The woman was even more upset when the Uber customer care failed to help her out.

Aparna Balachander took to Twitter to narrate her ordeal, calling it a “traumatising” experience.

Hi guys, I need you all to take a minute and read my traumatic experience with the cab driver while taking a @Uber cab tonight! Help me spread more caution and awareness among women so that they don't go through what I did! @UberINSupport pic.twitter.com/DNm5o1sa7S — Aparna Balachander (@baparna_93) August 3, 2019

Balachander had hired the Uber after dinner with colleagues on 4 August but said she was stunned to find her cab driver starting to act as if he was the morality police.

Social media users were outraged by the incident and slammed Uber for its poor treatment of a single woman alone at night.

Pretty much Uber’s standard operating system these days. Had a driver who was abusive, no update after the initial apologies. Get your act right Uber, these are not things that can be taken lackadaisically; it’s safety, not a bad food order. — Sruthi Prakash (@SruthiEP) August 5, 2019

Sir the issue isn't only about the driver. @Uber_India has a lousy and totally dysfunctional support system. There is no way to call for support when an incident happens. — Trinethra (@mnk_brf) August 4, 2019

Its extremely pathetic.. @Uber @Uber_Support Shane on you iditos..



These cab service companies are not developing our country rather than destroying in terms of safety.. @Uber rascals — Simran (@simran0826) August 5, 2019

Other disgruntled passengers shared their own negative experiences with Uber.

A similar incident happened with me wherein I complained about my Uber share having undocumented riders (all men) in the car with me. No support from @UberINSupport ! @Uber — sumona bose (@sumonabose2) August 5, 2019

Just 2 days back i had bad experience as it seems the driver was drunk and without receiving my calls he starting abusing in msg at 2:38 am ..

The timing and place was so awkward that If there was any girl in place of me .. Something bad was waiting to happen . 😠 pic.twitter.com/GHGfTbcTSN — Rohan Khanna 🇮🇳 (@rohan31khanna) August 4, 2019

Others slammed the company for calling the driver after the customer asked Uber for help through the safety button on its app.

Hey Uber guys don't you have common sense that you have to call the victim for support and not expect her to do a chit chat with you on the app, your driver could be a rapist and you were immediately supposed to call the girl instead of sending a message — Kunnaaaaaal TRIVEDI કુણાલ ત્રિવેદી 💊 💉 (@Kunnaaaaaal) August 4, 2019

Call goes to the Driver.?!? it's like u call police to inform that a Thief is in your house and Police calls the Thief- "Hey Thief, Are you stealing in this house?" #ubersafety — Dharam (@idaram) August 5, 2019

Indian stand-up comedian, Kaneez Surka, came out in support of the woman and demanded the driver be dismissed.

Also @Uber ensure, with immediate effect? That this driver is removed. — Kaneez Surka (@kaneezsurka) August 4, 2019

Uber tweeted its concern over the incident but no action has been taken yet against the driver.