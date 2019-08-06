Pakistan Says Stripping Kashmir of Special Status May Impair Regional Peace and Security

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistan has written a letter to the UN Secretary General to apprise him of the fallout of India’s decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, warning that it would threaten peace and security in the region.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told UN Secretary General António Guterres to “immediately take note of the serious situation and urge India to stall state oppression and stop human rights abuses, refrain from unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) and halt any actions that could bring about a material change in the situation on ground, in violation of Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir".

​Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan also reached out to some world leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the latest development in Indian-administered Kashmir.

​Ankara has issued a statement that the "annulment of Article 370 of the Constitution of India on 5 August 2019, which accords special status to Jammu and Kashmir could further increase the existing tension". Turkey also offered its readiness to "contribute to easing the tension in the region, if the parties give consent".

US President Donald Trump made a similar offer earlier to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir. New Delhi, however, unequivocally told Trump that there is no room for third party intervention in Jammu and Kashmir.

The UN has also voiced its concern over the situation in Kashmir, after India revoked the special status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General, said in New York that the United Nations was "aware of reports of restrictions on the Indian side of Kashmir", and urged "all parties to exercise restraint".

The President of India had signed a decree on Monday (5 Aug) revoking Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The government also received the approval of the upper house of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha, for legislation that would split the state into two federally-administered regions. The legislation will come up for consideration in the lower house, the Lok Sabha, on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, government sources indicated that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the revocation of Article 370 has proceeded normally and without event.

