North Korea Fires Two Unidentified Projectiles - Joint Chiefs of Staff

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced early Tuesday that North Korea has fired off two unidentified projectiles from its east coast, marking its fourth such launch in recent weeks.

South Korean media outlet Yonhap reported that the projectiles were fired from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea's South Hwanghae Province. In a statement the JCS indicated that officials are "monitoring the situation in case of additional launches."

The launches come just a day after both US and South Korean militaries scaled down joint military drills.

Pyonyang's first launch since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump agreed on resuming denuclearization talks came on July 25. At the time, officials revealed that the country had deployed two projectiles into the Sea of Japan, and that the missile launches were a "warning" against "South Korean warmongers."

Following the first initial test, South Korean presidential official Cheong Wa-Dae revealed to Yonhap that the projectiles that North Korea had tested were of a "new kind of short-range ballistic missile."

Following the three missile tests by North Korea, Trump has responded by stating that he is unbothered by the Pyongyang's action, stressing that his "relationship is very good with Chairman Kim."

Prior to the recent tests, North Korea hadn't conducted any missile launches since May 9.