Register
19:24 GMT +305 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pakistan's Hasan Ali attends an indoor training session ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against India at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, June 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

    Pakistani Cricketer Hasan Ali Makes Waves Online by Inviting Indian Players to His Wedding

    © AP Photo / Aijaz Rahi
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali, who is marrying a girl of Indian-origin, says he will invite Indian cricketers to his wedding in Dubai on 30 September, media reports said on Monday.

    The fast bowler, who was one of the main Pakistani bowlers in the recent cricket world cup, is set to  marry Shamia Arzoo, a Dubai-based aeronautical engineer of Indian-origin.

    While Shamia has been reportedly living outside India for a while now, her family still resides in New Delhi.

    Hasan said he would invite cricketers from the country of his bride-to-be, without specifying which Indian cricketers he would send invitations to.  

    "I will invite the Indian cricket team and players to come to my marriage ceremony, after all, we are all cricket mates," Hasan was quoted as saying by the daily 'Urdu Express.' "I would love it if some Indian players come to the ceremony in Dubai, it would be lovely.”

    Hasan said Indian and Pakistani players are competitors only on the field and not off it.

    While cricket fans in both India and Pakistan are already buzzing about Hasan’s September wedding, social media users gave mixed reactions to his planned invite to Indian cricketers.

    Joining the Desi banter on his wedding, some Pakistani fans pointed out how he would be the fourth cricketer to get them an Indian Bhabhi (sister-in-law).  Previously, Pakistani cricketers Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Malik all married either Indian or Indian-origin women.

    Cricket ties between India and Pakistan haven’t been going through the best of times recently.

    The world cup clash between the neighbours on 16 June was widely hyped due to the prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan. Since 2016 India has refused to engage in bilateral talks, contending that cross-border terror has to stop before talks can begin.

    Relations between the two South Asian countries reached a new low in February, when 40 Indian soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. It led to the Indian Air Force launching a retaliatory air strike on 26 February.

    The conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations almost escalated the following day after Pakistan shot down an Indian fighter jet.

    Related:

    Cricketer Shoaib Malik Bids Goodbye to One Day Int'l Cricket, Draws Good Wishes From India, Pakistan
    Social Media Storm After Pakistan Cricket Legend Wasim Akram Claims Humiliation at UK Airport
    Pakistan Cricket Star Imam-ul-Haq Roasted as His Alleged Multiple Affairs Exposed
    Tags:
    cricket, Pakistan, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse