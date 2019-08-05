New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali, who is marrying a girl of Indian-origin, says he will invite Indian cricketers to his wedding in Dubai on 30 September, media reports said on Monday.

The fast bowler, who was one of the main Pakistani bowlers in the recent cricket world cup, is set to marry Shamia Arzoo, a Dubai-based aeronautical engineer of Indian-origin.

While Shamia has been reportedly living outside India for a while now, her family still resides in New Delhi.

Hasan said he would invite cricketers from the country of his bride-to-be, without specifying which Indian cricketers he would send invitations to.

"I will invite the Indian cricket team and players to come to my marriage ceremony, after all, we are all cricket mates," Hasan was quoted as saying by the daily 'Urdu Express.' "I would love it if some Indian players come to the ceremony in Dubai, it would be lovely.”

Hasan said Indian and Pakistani players are competitors only on the field and not off it.

While cricket fans in both India and Pakistan are already buzzing about Hasan’s September wedding, social media users gave mixed reactions to his planned invite to Indian cricketers.

Joining the Desi banter on his wedding, some Pakistani fans pointed out how he would be the fourth cricketer to get them an Indian Bhabhi (sister-in-law). Previously, Pakistani cricketers Zaheer Abbas, Mohsin Khan and Shoaib Malik all married either Indian or Indian-origin women.

Cricket ties between India and Pakistan haven’t been going through the best of times recently.

The world cup clash between the neighbours on 16 June was widely hyped due to the prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan. Since 2016 India has refused to engage in bilateral talks, contending that cross-border terror has to stop before talks can begin.

Relations between the two South Asian countries reached a new low in February, when 40 Indian soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. It led to the Indian Air Force launching a retaliatory air strike on 26 February.

The conflict between the two nuclear-armed nations almost escalated the following day after Pakistan shot down an Indian fighter jet.