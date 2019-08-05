Crocodiles Emerging in Residential Areas of Flood-Hit Indian city as Rain Water Recedes (Video)

Crocodiles are increasingly being seen in residential areas of Vadodara as flood waters recede.
In one video, people were amazed to witness a crocodile being hauled-out of the nearby Vishwamitri River, which contains an estimated 500 crocodiles.
A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was able to rescue the massive crocodile with just their bare hands, and without wearing safety gears.
The video shows a man dragging the crocodile with a rope which is tied to its neck, while another man can be seen covering the eyes of the crocodile with a cloth. After struggling a bit with the crocodile, the rescued reptile was handed over to the forest department.
In another online video, aerial footage shows numerous crocodiles slithering in the murky water.
India's most dangerous river Viswamithri , Vadodara, Gujarat,(video taken from helicopter). .... *River is full of crocodiles* pic.twitter.com/HiuUeMRgnU— PervaraKapadia (@PervaraKapadia) August 4, 2019
A number of videos and pictures have surfaced on social media since the heavy downpour flooded the city.
Another Crocodile Rescued in Vadodara Flood. #vadodara https://t.co/XmEd6Gee64— Vadodara (@MyVadodara) August 4, 2019
#crocodile in #Vadodara #Gujarat #animals modi modi modi.... pic.twitter.com/piOa5t0B5Y— Azmat Gulzar Ali (@GulzarAzmat) August 4, 2019
In another amusing picture from Vadodara, a man can be seen ferrying a crocodile on a bike.
Here we go..... Let's clean the Vadodara— Abhisht (@imabhisht) August 4, 2019
🐊😂 #Vadodara #VadodaraRains #crocodile @ourvadodara @VMCVadodara @MyVadodara @TOIVadodara pic.twitter.com/VlP4qJ1bZI
A sanitation drive has started to stop the outbreak of water-borne diseases, after rain lashed the city last week. National Disaster Response Force teams have rescued 5,000 people, however, at least five people died in rain-related incidents.
