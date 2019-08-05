Crocodiles Emerging in Residential Areas of Flood-Hit Indian city as Rain Water Recedes (Video)

New Delhi (Sputnik): Seeing a crocodile in the wild can leave some people scarred for life. But in the Indian city of Vadodra which has been hit by heavy rains in last few days, the appearance of these ferocious reptiles is becoming a daily occurrence.

Crocodiles are increasingly being seen in residential areas of Vadodara as flood waters recede.

In one video, people were amazed to witness a crocodile being hauled-out of the nearby Vishwamitri River, which contains an estimated 500 crocodiles.

A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was able to rescue the massive crocodile with just their bare hands, and without wearing safety gears.

The video shows a man dragging the crocodile with a rope which is tied to its neck, while another man can be seen covering the eyes of the crocodile with a cloth. After struggling a bit with the crocodile, the rescued reptile was handed over to the forest department.

In another online video, aerial footage shows numerous crocodiles slithering in the murky water.

India's most dangerous river Viswamithri , Vadodara, Gujarat,(video taken from helicopter). .... *River is full of crocodiles* pic.twitter.com/HiuUeMRgnU — PervaraKapadia (@PervaraKapadia) August 4, 2019

A number of videos and pictures have surfaced on social media since the heavy downpour flooded the city.

In another amusing picture from Vadodara, a man can be seen ferrying a crocodile on a bike.

A sanitation drive has started to stop the outbreak of water-borne diseases, after rain lashed the city last week. National Disaster Response Force teams have rescued 5,000 people, however, at least five people died in rain-related incidents.