Elderly Woman Becomes First Australian Citizen to Pass Away Using Euthanasia Law - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An elderly woman has become the first Australian citizen to use the right of voluntary euthanasia, ABC TV channel said Monday.

Kerry Robertson, 61, passed away on 15 July, surrounded by her daughters and a best friend, almost a month after the law came into force in the state of Victoria, ABC TV channel reported.

According to the woman's relatives, she died peacefully in the way that she desired at a nursing home after suffering from metastatic breast cancer.

Bendigo woman Kerry Robertson was the first person to use the state's new Voluntary Assisted Dying Law.



She told her two daughters she loved them, was holding their hands and listening to David Bowie. Her daughter's described her death as "beautiful and peaceful". @WINNews_Ben — Shannon Schubert (@SSchubertWIN) August 5, 2019

​The Voluntary Assisted Dying Act was passed in the Parliament of Victoria on 20 October 2017, making it the first Australian state to legalise euthanasia. After a series of amendments, it was given royal assent by Queen Elizabeth on 5 December 2017 and finally came into force on 19 June this year.