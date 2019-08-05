New Delhi (Sputnik): With floods also ravaging parts of Gujarat state after Assam and Bihar states, accounts of people's hardships, their struggles to hold on to life and their tales of survival are drawing a lot of interest from netizens that are sharing their reactions on social media.

In the latest such incident, the Twitterati is showering praise on the Indian forces after a video clip of an Indian Air Force (IAF) trooper saving an aged woman from drowning in a flooded region of Gujarat state surfaced on social media.

The Indian Air Force shared the moving rescue in a video which showed Flight Lieutenant Karan Deshmukh winched from an IAF Chopper in the neck-deep floodwaters of Gujarat’s Navsari district coming to the rescue of a visibly-old drowning woman.

​In the video, the trooper can be seen descending into the neck-deep water in a chopper cradle to assist the older women in getting inside it, as she was reportedly too afraid to do so herself. The flight lieutenant also did his best to calm the panicking woman.

Amid regions of the state suffering, water-logging and flooding problems due to the torrential downpours brought about by the southwest monsoon, this effort by the IAF trooper has won ample praise on Twitter for the rescue operations conducted by Indian forces.

Some users shared pictures of the flight Lieutenant and lauded him for his valiant efforts to rescue the woman.

​Earlier on Saturday, IAF choppers rescued 45 trapped labourers who were stranded in local fields due to the constant rainfall.

Many regions of Gujarat have been severely affected due to heavy rains since last Saturday. Overflowing rivers and dams in the area have exacerbated the problems.

The State authorities have so far evacuated over 11,000 people from submerged low-lying areas to safer locations.