Pakistani Foreign Minister Says India's Revocation of Kashmir Special Status Violates UN Resolution

Earlier in the day, the Indian government abolished Article 370 of the constitution, which granted special autonomy to the Muslim-majority state of Jammu and Kashmir, controlled by India. The special autonomy allowed the state's legislature to make its own laws. It also banned people from outside the state from getting state government positions.

Pakistani President Arif Alvi is convening a joint session of the nation's legislators to discuss India's move to abrogate Article 370 of the Indian Constitution on the special status of the state of Kashmir and Jammu.

In a tweet, the president condemned Delhi's latest move, saying that it violated UN Security Council resolutions as well as the will of the Kashmiri people.

​Earlier, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Mehmood Qureshi condemned India's move to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the revocation breaches UN resolutions on the status of the territory.

Earlier in the day, India's government annulled Kashmir's special status following a presidential decree.

According to a copy of the order, the revocation of Article 370 will "come into force at once" and will "supersede the Constitution."

The law which provided Kashmir and Jammu with a special status, known as Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, granted the state its own autonomous constitution as well as decision-making rights in various domains with the exception of defence, foreign affairs and communications.

Kashmir is a Himalayan region divided between India and Pakistan. Both nations claim the entire region as their own territory. The area has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan, which have fought two wars over Kashmir since gaining their independence from British rule.