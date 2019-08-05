Netizens Hail as Indian Gov't Revokes Article 370 of Constitution on Kashmir Special Status

New Delhi (Sputnik): India on Monday announced the revocation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the announcement on the revocation of Kashmir region's special status was made by Indian Home Minister Amit Shah amid an uproar among some opposition parties.

Social media was full of reactions to the government’s decision, ending the rumour mill around the contentious subject.

Many people welcomed the decision which came after years of discussions and debates on the subject.

What a glorious day. Finally d martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukharjee for compete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and d seven decade old demand of d entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our life time.Ever imagined?🙏 — Ram Madhav (@rammadhavbjp) August 5, 2019

I congratulate the Prime Minister and all members of parliament who helped in the passage of the revolutionary Bill on triple Talaq. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) July 30, 2019

Now it’s the duty of Indian Parliament & govt to give justice, peace and development to the people of Kashmir, who have suffered for long. We just don’t want the land of J&k, we want people of Kashmir as equal citizens of India. We must win the hearts & minds of the people. — shahid siddiqui (@shahid_siddiqui) August 5, 2019

A historical wrong has been undone today. Article 35A came through the back door without following the procedure under Article 368 of the Constitution of India. It had to go. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) August 5, 2019

भारतमाता के माथे की पुरातन पीर हरने के लिए सरकार का आभार ! हर नागरिक से अनुरोध है कि दशकों से लम्बित इस शल्यक्रिया के दौरान देश के साथ रहें ! ये ऐतिहासिक क्षण हैं🇮🇳

“दर्द कहाँ तक पाला जाए,

युद्ध कहाँ तक टाला जाए,

तू भी है राणा का वंशज,

फेंक जहाँ तक भाला जाए”#KashmirParFinalFight — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) August 5, 2019

So I am proved right. To abolish Art 370 we do not need a Constitutional Amendment. Amit Shah has however informed Parliament by way of a Resolution what President today has already notified. Art 370 died today. Collaterally so Art 35 A — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 5, 2019

Thank you @narendramodi ji @AmitShah ji

THIS IS THE BEST HOMAGE

TO ALL

🇮🇳SOLDIERS MARTYRED🇮🇳

IN KASHMIR

#Article370 going going .... (gone) — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 5, 2019

Others took to social media to express concern over the way the government moved ahead on such a sensitive issue.

Article 370 now stands scrapped through a presidential notification. . BJP claims to have fulfilled a long standing promise in its manifesto stretching back to SP Mookerjee.. ‘special status’ for J and K is over. Expect a challenge in SC as the final act. @IndiaToday tv — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) August 5, 2019

The big picture: @AmitShah moves bill to revoke #Article370 #Art35A. Scraps J&K special status. Cites Governor's consent as consent of the state. J&K to be a Union Territory, have less powers than even Delhi govt. Security thus to be in centres hands. — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) August 5, 2019

