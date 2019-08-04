India Imposes Restrictions in Kashmir Region Amid Military Build-Up

New Delhi has reportedly deployed at least 10,000 troops in the disputed region of Kashmir, with local media reports of a further 25,000 ordered to the region.

On Saturday, Pakistan accused India of using cluster munitions to kill civilians along the Line of Control (LOC). According to Islamabad, at least two civilians were killed and 11 more seriously injured in the attack. The accusations were voiced one day after New Delhi announced that it would significantly boost its forces in the region of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Srinagar district administration has imposed restrictions in the region as am eans of keeping control in a "prevailing law and order situation".

Restrictions u/s 144 CrPC have been imposed in districts in view of prevailing law & order situation. No orders for Curfew (Cover Fire) anywhere. https://t.co/mV6sSRHwMi — Srinagar district administration (@srinagaradmin) 4 August 2019

Relations between India and Pakistan have traditionally been tense over competing claims to parts of the Kashmir region since the countries gained independence from the British Empire in 1947.

The strife escalated after a deadly attack in Kashmir on February 14, when a suicide bomber from the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed attacked an Indian security convoy, killing over 40 personnel. The Indian Air Force retaliated with an airstrike against what it claimed to be a camp belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammed in the Pakistani side of Kashmir.