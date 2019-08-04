No Abnormalities Detected at Japan's Fukushima Power Plant After 6.2 Earthquake - Reports

No abnormalities have been detected at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, the Kyodo news agency said with a reference to TEPCO.
Earlier in the day, Japan Meteorological Agency informed of a 6.2 magnitude earthquake with a 50 kilometre-deep (31 miles) epicentre off Japan's north-east coast in the vicinity of Fukushima, adding that there was no danger of a tsunami. One person has been reported injured.
Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. In 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.
