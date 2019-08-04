No Abnormalities Detected at Japan's Fukushima Power Plant After 6.2 Earthquake - Reports

TOKYO (Sputnik) - Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO), the operator of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, which in 2011 experienced the worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl, confirmed to the Kyodo news agency on 4 August that the recent 6.2 magnitude quake did not cause any abnormalities at the power plant.

No abnormalities have been detected at Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, the Kyodo news agency said with a reference to TEPCO.

Earlier in the day, Japan Meteorological Agency informed of a 6.2 magnitude earthquake with a 50 kilometre-deep (31 miles) epicentre off Japan's north-east coast in the vicinity of Fukushima, adding that there was no danger of a tsunami. One person has been reported injured.

​Japan is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. In 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and the following tsunami killed over 15,000 people and caused the Fukushima nuclear plant disaster.