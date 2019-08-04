6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture - National Meteorological Service

The epicentre of the earthquake was located off the coast of Fukushima Prefecture at a depth of 50 kilometres.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit north-eastern Japan at around 19:23 local time on Sunday, 4 August, according to the national meteorological service.

M6.2 #quake offshore Fukushima and Miyagi. Lower 5 on Japanese scale. No tsunami warning. pic.twitter.com/bdyi8mTJ6S — Yumi Asada (@yumi_asada) August 4, 2019

According to the meteorological agency, there is no risk of a tsunami at the moment. There have also not been any reports of casualties or damage caused by the tremor.

Earthquakes are a common occurrence in Japan, as it is located in one of the world's most seismically active areas. Nearly 20 percent of all the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater take place in Japan.

In March 2011, the Fukushima Prefecture was hit by a major 9.0-magnitude offshore earthquake that triggered a 46-foot tsunami, leading to the infamous accident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. The meltdown at three out of four units and hydrogen-air explosions, which were provoked by cooling system failures, led to the leakage of radioactive materials and the shutdown of the plant.