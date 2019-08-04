Tens of Millions Affected as Massive Electricity Outage Hits Indonesian Capital Jakarta

The state electricity company PLN has reported that a blackout began at 11:50 a.m. local time when Gas Turbine seven at its Suralaya facility shut down.

A massive power outage rocked the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Sunday, 4 August.

According to state electricity enterprise PLN, the outage began at 11:50 a.m. local time when gas turbine seven at the company's Suralaya plant shut down.

The entire Greater Jakarta region, home to some 30 million people, has been affected by the outage. Due to the power cuts, the capital's train system and underground have stopped working.

​​The power cut has also affected the neighbouring provinces of West Java and Central Java.

Executive Vice President Corporate Communication for PLN, I Made Suprateka, has apologised on behalf of the company, saying that PNL is working to normalise the situation.

Preliminary reports suggest the power cuts could last at least six hours, however, PLN hasn’t confirmed this information.