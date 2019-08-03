Register
09:16 GMT +303 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump swats at a bee during a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Washington

    China Warns US-North Korea Talks Could be Hit by Trade War, Speaks About Easing Sanctions

    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    Alina Petrova
    0 0 0

    Solving the problem of nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula has turned into one of Donald Trump’s foreign policy priorities. However, despite two summits, signing an agreement with Kim Jong-un and a symbolic visit to North Korean territory, Pyongyang has continued testing a new rocket launcher, firing several missiles only recently.

    China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun, who arrived in New York just several days ago, has signalled that the US will not be able to totally count on Beijing’s support for its North Korean policy, if it further presses China amid their trade row.

    “We should also remind ourselves that if we want to cooperate, we have to demonstrate to your partner the spirit of cooperation. It will be hard to imagine that on the one hand you’re seeking the cooperation from your partner but on the other hand you’re hurting the interest of your partner", the diplomat noted, as cited by Bloomberg, a day after US President Donald Trump announced new 10% import tariffs on $300 billion worth of Chinese goods.

    China, which has historically been North Korea’s biggest trade partner, backed the US efforts to secure international sanctions against Pyongyang in 2017. But as the Chinese diplomat hinted, sanctions might be eased.

    “What we’re trying to do is to be helpful in promoting peace and stability there and to promote denuclearisation. It’s also for that purpose that we think at the appropriate time, action should be taken to ease the sanctions, but we are still consulting with each other and we have not made any final decision", Zhang Jun said.

    Commenting on the strained Sino-American trade relations, the ambassador noted: “If the US wishes to talk, then we will talk. If they want to fight, then we will fight". He insisted that China will never sacrifice its fundamental interests and an open international economy.

    “We are not only fighting for China alone, we are also fighting for an open international economy, for free trade, for an open, non-discriminatory, and reliable multilateral trading system", he said.

    His rant came hot on the heels of reports that Pyongyang, under the supervision of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, fired short-range projectiles to test its new rocket launcher for the second time this week. The first test of ballistic, short-range missiles that landed in the Sea of Japan occurred on Wednesday. Another test took place on 25 July.

    The reports about the latest test prompted Donald Trump to take to Twitter, insisting that these launches do not undo his diplomatic efforts and achievements. According to him, they are not a violation of their signed Singapore agreement, and “there was no discussion of short range missiles when we shook hands".

    “Chairman Kim does not want to disappoint me with a violation of trust, there is far too much for North Korea to gain - the potential as a Country, under Kim Jong Un’s leadership, is unlimited. Also, there is far too much to lose", Trump tweeted, admitting that these tests might be UN violations.

    The US president concluded with what might seem like a veiled signal to the North Korean head of state, expressing his conviction that Kim “will do the right thing".

    “He will do the right thing because he is far too smart not to, and he does not want to disappoint his friend, President Trump!” he said.

    Related:

    Trump’s Latest Tariffs Possibly Intended to Disrupt US-China Trade Talks
    North Korea Reportedly Tests New Rocket Launcher For Second Time
    Mike Pompeo Says China Has Been Helpful In Engaging North Korea - Report
    Tags:
    missile test, sanctions, trade war, North Korea, China, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse