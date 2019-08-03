US Committing Initial $29Mln in New Energy Partnership With Japan - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement that the United States has established a new energy partnership with Japan and is initially committing $29.5 million.

"Pleased to announce with [Japanese Foreign] Minister Taro Kono the new Japan-United States Mekong Power Partnership (JUMPP), which - with an initial $29.5 million US commitment under Asia Edge - demonstrates our shared commitment to promote a more sustainable energy sector in the Indo-Pacific region", Pompeo via Twitter on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the US Department of State said in a press release that Pompeo had discussed with his Japanese and Australian counterparts the strengthening of security and economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Pompeo is on an official visit to Thailand, Micronesia and Australia where he is holding multilateral and bilateral meetings aimed at deepening ties with US regional allies and partners.