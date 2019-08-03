North Korea Reportedly Tests New Rocket Launcher For Second Time

Pyongyang, under the supervision of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, test-fired multiple rockets from its new rocket launcher for the second time this week, according to South Korea's Yonhap News Agency.

Kim has "expressed great satisfaction over the result of the test-fire," according to Yonhap on Saturday, citing the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The North Korean outlet claims Pyongyang's firing of its "newly-developed large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system early in the Friday morning" was carried out to "examine" its air performance and measure its ability to control the missiles.

The referenced launch, carried out Friday, involved the firing of two short-range projectiles from the Yonghung, South Hamgyong Province. Yonhap reported the missiles reached an altitude of 25 kilometers and flew approximately 220 kilometers before landing in the East Sea at 2:59 a.m. and 3:23 a.m.

When asked about North Korea's recent missile launches on Friday, US President Donald Trump told reporters that Pyongyang's actions were "very standard."

"Short-range missiles, we never discussed that," Trump explained.

The first test of North Korea's new rocket system occurred on Wednesday. The two ballistic, short-range missiles flew between 240 and 330 kilometers and landed in the Sea of Japan.

Prior to the launch on July 31, the DPRK also carried out a missile test on July 25. Those particular projectiles flew 430 kilometers before also falling into the Sea of Japan.