Netizens Hail Indian Rapper Saying He Won’t Mind Educating Daughter on Sex When Time Comes

Star Indian rapper Aditya Singh Sisodia popularly known as “Badshah”, has been lauded by social media users for stating that he would be open to talking about sex with his daughter in the future.

Badshah is making his Bollywood acting debut with the flick Khandaani Shafakhana – a comedy hitting screens on Friday.

Speaking about the issue of “sex” being a taboo topic in Indian society, Badshah has said he would discuss the topic only when she reaches the right age.

"Can you talk to your parents about sex? I don't. But that is something that we all must do", Badshah was quoted as saying by news agency IANS. "I have a daughter and I can't wait to have this chat with her, of course at an appropriate age. I want her to know everything".

With his first film Khandaani Shafakhana already becoming the talk of B-Town for its rather usual storyline of a sexologist fighting it out with a conservative society, Badshah’s comments have set netizens talking, with most of the users hailing the rapper for his “progressive” views about sex education.

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha and rapper Badshah also promoting sex education..... it's a need of the time now.

​Although, some historians argue that ancient Indian society was the pioneer of sex education through various art forms and scripture like the Kama Sutra, a section of society believes that since British colonial times, sex education has been mostly ignored in India.

Most parents in India due to conservative family values find it uncomfortable to discuss sex with their little ones before they are of marriageable age. However, in many Indian communities the bride-to-be is briefed by women in the family about the subject.

Over the years, several Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) have been pressing for comprehensive sex education courses to be introduced from 7th to 9th grade onwards in schools, when most children have entered puberty.