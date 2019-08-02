TOKYO (Sputnik) – Japanese Defence Minister Takeshi Iwaya said on Friday that Tokyo should boost its national missile defence system after North Korea launched another two missiles earlier this week.

"North Korea is working on boosting capabilities and variety of its weapons. We must introduce such a missile defence system that could respond to all types of challenges", Iwaya said, as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles that flew 250 kilometres (155 miles) toward the Sea of Japan. North Korea’s state-run KCNA news agency has reported that Pyongyang test-fired a new large-calibre multiple-launch guided rocket system under the supervision of the country's leader, Kim Jong-un.

Moreover, last week, Pyongyang test-fired two other projectiles that also appeared to be short-range missiles in what were the first missile tests by North Korea since US President Donald Trump met with Kim at the demilitarized zone in June.