India Rejects US President Trump's Renewed Mediation Offer on Kashmir

New Delhi (Sputnik): New Delhi has again rejected US President Donald Trump’s mediation offer to resolve the Kashmir issue between India and Pakistan. This is the second time Donald Trump has come out with similar statements and claimed that he had discussed the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Talking to media representatives outside the White House on Thursday, Trump said that it is “really up to Prime Minister Modi” to decide if he wants any outside help.

“It is really up to Prime Minister Modi. I have also met with Prime Minister Khan. I think they are fantastic people. Khan and Modi, I could imagine, they can get along very well. If they want somebody to intervene or to help them and I spoke with Pakistan about that and I spoke with India about it", President Trump said. “If I can, if they want me to, I will certainly intervene".

#BREAKING: Trump again makes offer for mediation on Kashmir if both Pakistan & India agree to the offer. Statement made minutes before meeting between India’s EAM @DrSJaishankar & US Secy of State @SecPompeo in Bangkok which is on right now. Trump clearly clueless about Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/8VVzY16ul6 — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 2, 2019

​During a visit by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to Washington, the US president had told him that he talked to Indian Prime Minister Modi about it.

"I was with Prime Minister Modi two weeks ago, and we talked about this subject [Kashmir]. And he actually said, 'would you like to be a mediator or arbitrator?' I said, 'where' [Modi said] 'Kashmir'", President Trump stated during a joint media conference with Imran Khan.

India had irrevocably refuted President Trump's earlier claim. Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar even told Parliament that “no such request has been made by the prime minister to the US president".

A spokesman for the Indian External Affairs Ministry also clarified that “all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross border terrorism. The Simla Agreement and the Lahore Declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally".

Kashmir has been in the centre of hostility between arch rivals India and Pakistan since they gained freedom from British rule in 1947. Both claim Jammu and Kashmir in full, but rule it in part.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of sheltering and supporting secessionist groups fighting to liberate Kashmir from India. Pakistan, however, denies this charge, saying it provides only diplomatic and moral support to those groups.