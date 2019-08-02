Register
04:08 GMT +302 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. soldiers are seen near a U.S. air force plane on the runway at the main U.S. air base in Bagram, Afghanistan. (File)

    US Preps Taliban Deal, Withdrawal of Thousands of Troops From Afghanistan

    © AP Photo / Musadeq Sadeq
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    231

    After months of negotiations amid continued bloodshed, US President Donald Trump’s administration is nearing an initial ceasefire deal with the Taliban that will see US troop numbers in Afghanistan dwindle by the thousands.

    The first phase of a larger negotiation deal is nearing completion and could be the catalyst for bringing the 18-year military conflict to an end, according to the Washington Post, citing US officials.

    The anonymous officials report the deal involves the US removing an estimated 5,000 service members from Afghanistan, bringing deployment numbers from 14,000 to around 9,000 or even 8,000, returning them to roughly the levels they were at when Trump took office in January 2017. In exchange, the Taliban would agree to a ceasefire with the Afghan government and a renunciation of al-Qaeda.

    The Taliban has never before agreed to acknowledge the US-allied government in Kabul. Throughout the months of negotiations in Doha, Qatar, the militant group showed a willingness only to negotiate peace with the United States, deriding Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s administration as an illegitimate, foreign imposition.

    In a translated Wednesday tweet, the US State Department’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad expressed that “if the Taliban do their part, we will do our job, and we will finalize the agreement that we have worked on so far.”

    Trump and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have also expressed support for the pullout of American troops, particularly before the 2020 presidential election.

    “That’s my directive from the president of the United States. He’s been unambiguous: End the endless wars, draw down, reduce,” Pompeo told Economic Club of Washington President David Rubenstein earlier this week.

    “We are hopeful,” Zabiullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told the Post Thursday. “Things look promising that there will be a breakthrough. We hope there won’t be any obstacle, but it also depends on the seriousness of the Americans.”

    Despite the progression of discussions and the positive words of Khalilzad, other US government officials and Mujahid, some US military officials seem less hopeful about the agreement or the end of the 18-year war as a whole.

    “I would say that they are 80 or 90% of the way there,” one anonymous official told the Post. “But there is still a long way to go on that last 10 or 20%.”

    This follows the Monday killing of two US troops during an “insider” attack carried out by an Afghan soldier in Tarin Kowt, located within Afghanistan’s Uruzgan province.

    The two were later identified as 24-year-old Specialist Michael Nance and 20-year-old Pfc. Brandon Kreischer. Both belonged to the 82nd Airborne Division’s Company B, 1st Battalion, 505th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team.

    Prior to that at least 20 Taliban militants were killed in the central Ghazni province by US military airstrikes.

    Related:

    Four killed, 10 Injured by Taliban Bombing in Afghanistan's Ghazni Province - Reports
    Trump: Afghanistan Could Be Wiped Off Face of Earth in Days But "I Don’t Want to Kill 10mln People"
    US Military Aid to Afghanistan Still in Chaos After $83Mln Spent - Inspector General
    US Envoy Heads to Afghanistan, Qatar to Facilitate Peace Process - State Dept
    Kabul Lambasts Trump's Remark on 'Wiping Out Afghanistan'
    Tags:
    Pentagon, Pentagon, Zabiullah Mujahid, Zalmay Khalilzad, Afghan peace talks, Taliban, Middle East, Middle East, Middle East, ceasefire, ceasefire, Washington Post, Mike Pompeo, 2020 Presidential Election, Afghanistan, Donald Trump, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang on 28 February 2013.
    Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?
    The ‘Damn’ Debate: Night One
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse