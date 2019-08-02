'Chinese Will No Longer Give Priority to Controlling Trade War Scale' - China State Media

US President Donald Trump has said that Washington would slap an additional 10 percent tariff on $300 billion of Chinese goods on 1 September. In a separate statement on Thursday, Trump stressed that Washington would continue "taxing" China until a trade deal is reached.

Earlier, the US president said that the new tariffs came after China renegotiated an existing trade deal prior to signing, did not purchase US agricultural products in large enough quantities - as previously agreed - and did not stop the sale of Fentanyl to the United States, as promised by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The editor-in-chief of the Chinese and English editions of the Global Times, Hu Xijin, said that the "new tariffs will by no means bring closer a deal that the US wants".

New tariffs will by no means bring closer a deal that the US wants, it will only make it further away. I think the Chinese will no longer give priority to controlling trade war scale, they will focus on the national strategy under a prolonged trade war. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) 1 August 2019

The United States and China have been engaged in a trade war since June 2018, when Trump announced he was imposing tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese imports in a bid to balance the trade deficit.

Since then, the two countries have imposed several tit-for-tat rounds of tariffs.

In June, Trump and Xi agreed to a 90-day truce during which they would refrain from imposing additional tariffs and re-launch negotiations in a bid to resolve the trade war.

The newly-announced 10-percent tariff will be levied in addition to tariffs already in place affecting some $250 billion in goods from China.