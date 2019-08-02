Indian Men Arrested for Performing ‘Daredevil’ Stunts on a Moving Train (Video)

New Delhi (Sputnik): Two men were arrested by police authorities in the Indian city of Mumbai after a video of one of them performing stunts on a moving train surfaced on social media.

On Thursday, a video showing a man jumping and sliding around a pole installed at the door of a moving local Mumbai train went viral on WhatsApp. The man in the video tried to enact various stunts, including touching objects outside the moving train.

2 Mumbai Youths arrested for performing stunts on a moving local train pic.twitter.com/9BAjkXtA8Z — Hans Singh Rajput (@HansSingh13) 1 August 2019

​The video reportedly came to the notice of the Government Railway Police (GRP), who swiftly took cognisance of the matter and arrested the man performing the stunts and another one who shot the video.

The men were subsequently booked under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Incidents of young men performing stunts on the city’s local trains are not new.

Earlier in June, a group of youths was nabbed by Mumbai’s Railway Police Force (RPF) for performing similar stunts on a fast moving train, but were released later after being given counselling by officials.