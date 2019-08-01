India Moves 25,000 More Troops to Pakistan Border Amid Escalation - Report

Since 2003, India and Pakistan have repeatedly accused each other of violating the ceasefire, with continued instability in the region leading to the emergence of various extremist groups.

India has moved 25,000 more border troops to the Pakistani border amid an "unprecedented escalation", local media reported, citing government officials. The troops will reportedly be deployed at the international border in Rajasthan and in Kashmir.

The report comes after the Pakistani Foreign Ministry on 31 July summoned an Indian diplomat in Islamabad and lodged a strong formal protest against a ceasefire violation by the Indian Army in several sectors along the Line of Control.

At least three soldiers were killed on 30 July when Indian and Pakistani forces exchanged artillery fire at the border.

Relations between the two countries worsened after a 14 February terrorist attack on an Indian military convoy in Kashmir in which more than 40 people were killed. The Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack.

Later in February, India carried out an airstrike in the Pakistani-controlled part of Kashmir, targeting what it said was a training camp belonging to the terrorist group.

The Kashmir region has been fought over by India and Pakistan since the end of British rule in the region in 1947.

