New Delhi (Sputnik): Determined to avenge betrayal by his girlfriend, a villager in the Indian state of Rajasthan gate-crashed her wedding venue and fled with the groom.

He was crestfallen after she opted to marry someone else in place of him, the Indian daily Times of India reported.

The kidnapping incident occurred in the state’s Barmer district. The incident, however, reminded everyone of an act resembling the famous Bollywood film "Mother India" of the 1950s, in which the revengeful protagonist kidnaps a girl from her wedding venue and flees the village.

The kidnappers barged into the wedding venue in Bhata village and disrupted the wedding festivities late on Tuesday night.

They started beating groom Narpat Singh’s relatives, his friends, and guests who were part of the wedding party and took him and his brother Ganpat Singh hostage.

A police complaint was filed on Wednesday by the groom’s father. Later, police eventually forced the kidnappers to release their two hostages.

The main accused was identified as Jalam Singh. However, he and his accomplices are still on the run. Police teams are searching for them, the daily quoted a police inspector of the area as saying.