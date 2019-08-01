Pakistan Summons Indian Diplomat for Third Day in a Row Over ‘Unprecedented Escalation’ at Border

New Delhi (Sputnik): For a third consecutive day, Pakistan has summoned Indian diplomat in Islamabad over ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC). The armies of the two nuclear-armed nations exchanged fresh shelling along the border town of Hajipeer in the Uri sector of India’s Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that Director General Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to condemn "continuous ceasefire violations" along the border by Indian forces.

The Pakistani ministry claimed an underage boy was killed by Indian shelling in the village of Katha Chogalli in the lower belt of the Neelum Valley on Wednesday. Eleven others were injured in the heavy firing and shelling by Indian troops, taking the death toll to three and the number of injured to 37 since Tuesday, according to Islamabad.

Pakistan also said it had evacuated around 50 Chinese nationals who were working on a dam project along the confluence of the Neelum and Jhelum rivers due to heavy shelling.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry has also lodged a strong complaint with the Pakistan High Commission regarding a ceasefire violation in which an Indian civilian was killed on Tuesday.

New Delhi has asked Islamabad to "desist from such acts immediately" and asked Pakistan to "investigate such heinous acts of killing innocent civilians".

Relations between the two countries have worsened since the Pakistani military downed two Indian warplanes in the disputed Kashmir region, reportedly in retaliation for an earlier airstrike by Indian fighter jets against what New Delhi claimed was a Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist camp.

India has blamed Pakistan for supporting terrorists and having a "direct hand" in a deadly attack on the Indian paramilitary police force in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has rejected the accusations.