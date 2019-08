The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is an organisation that promotes integration in the region. It includes Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines, Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar (Burma), and Laos.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets the foreign ministers of ASEAN countries during the 52nd ministerial meeting in the Thai capital of Bangkok.

The diplomats are expected to discuss problems of free trade. Commenting on the tariffs and restrictions, Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai urged a halt to the growing protectionist trend in the global economy.

