Fury Online as Top Kashmir Leader’s Dance Video Surfaces Amid Political Tensions

New Delhi (Sputnik): While politicians in the Kashmir Valley are gripped by tension over developments in Delhi, a video clip of senior most Kashmiri leader and former chief minster Farooq Abdullah dancing with women has gone viral, evoking sharp online reactions.

The video, allegedly shot outside India, was first shared by a rights activist on Twitter.

In the video, the 81-year-old politician, who is one of the founding leaders of the National Conference party, can be seen shaking his legs to Bollywood songs as a group of women laugh and cheer him on. The activist lashed out at Abdullah, accusing him of being inconsiderate to the prevailing tensions in his home state.

Farooq saheb, in Kashmir under your regime even cinema halls were shut down. Young men &women were barred from walking together even in parks, leave alone sing & dance like this.Khud ke liye Dubai, London ki ayyashi.But burka & hijaab ridden life for people in Kashmir!!! pic.twitter.com/LhW9K7j6M5 — MadhuPurnima Kishwar (@madhukishwar) 30 July 2019

Speculation that the Indian government plans to quash Article 35A, which grants special rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land, has recently stoked political tensions in the region.

The political parties of Jammu and Kashmir are reportedly planning an all-party meeting to oppose India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s stand on 35A.

The Indian government has recently moved 10,000 troops of the Indian paramilitary forces into the state, citing terror threats.

Social media seemed to be taken aback by the video and many netizens slammed the senior leader for enjoying his “elite” lifestyle abroad while the state faces political turmoil.

