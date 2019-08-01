Politician Accuses Bollywood Celebrities of Taking Drugs; Fans Jump in to Defend

New Delhi (Sputnik): An Indian lawmaker has triggered a controversy by accusing leading Bollywood celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan of taking drugs.

Politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s tweet evoked a sharp response, with the celebrities’ fans coming to the support of their favourite stars.

The lawmaker, who is a part of Delhi’s legislative assembly, tweeted a TikTok video from celebrated B-Town director Karan Johar’s party.

The video shows a veritable who’s who of the Indian film industry captioned “#UDTABollywood” by Sirsa, in an apparent reference to a drug addiction problems-based movie ‘Udta Punjab’.

#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality



Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!!



I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) 30 July 2019

As Sirsa’s tweet started spreading like wildfire on social media, Milind Deora, former Indian minister and Member of Parliament from Mumbai, lashed out at him.

Stating that his wife was herself present at the party, Deora urged Sirsa to “stop spreading lies and defaming people”.

My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know!



I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology https://t.co/Qv6FY3wNRk — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) 30 July 2019

The B-Town fans are well-known to be protective about their favourite celebrities and they didn’t take time to jump in on twitter to defend their stars.

Agree! Can’t understand what the fuss is about! Don’t c any1 being out of control. They just seem 2 be having a good time unless someone, who was present confirms otherwise. V should desist from speculating and that 2 on something like drugs. They have a life too outside of films — Amit Bhatia 🇮🇳 (@amitbhatia1004) 30 July 2019

How? I thought they’d all be snorting lines of coke or something. Thanks for wasting everyone’s time. — Ishita Yadav (@IshitaYadav) 30 July 2019

Hmm I didn’t see any drugs just bored faces and a rude Ranbir — Nimz (@NaimaH56) 30 July 2019

This is irresponsible. Don't just accuse people of using drugs unless you have evidence. If you have evidence of during abuse you should have called police. — Pradeep പ്രദീപ് (@Pradeep_tk) 30 July 2019

Earlier, Karan Johar posted a video of the party on his Instagram account where the B-Town A-listers could be seen having a great time.