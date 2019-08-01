Register
14:29 GMT +301 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Indian godman Golden Baba, known for the gold ornaments he wears gestures as Hindu holy men arrive in a procession ahead of the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad, India, Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018

    Wearing 14kg Jewellery, India’s ‘Golden Baba’ Undertakes 26th Pilgrimage to Haridwar

    © AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    New Delhi (Sputnik): A holy man in India, who has earned the moniker of “Golden Baba” for wearing as much as 14 kg of golden ornaments, completed his 26th annual pilgrimage devoted to the Hindu god Lord Shiva this year, along with nearly 35 million devotees.

    Sudhir Makkar or, the Golden Baba generally wears 20 kg of ornaments during pilgrimages, which includes 21 gold chains with lockets, gold armlets, rings and a custom-made Rolex watch. He has eight luxury cars.

    However, last year the Golden Baba declared that it might be his last religious journey due to his deteriorating health condition, although couldn’t resist the temptation to complete his 26th trip after his followers insisted on it.

    Popularly called "Kanwar Yatra", the annual pilgrimage is ideally undertaken on foot as a mark of obeisance to Lord Shiva by millions of Hindu devotees. It involves covering a trek of about 300 km while carrying a "Kanwar", a single pole made of bamboo with two urns dangling on either side and used to carry holy water from the Ganges.

    It is about devotees going to Haridwar, Gaumukh, and Gangotri in the Indian state Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch holy water from the river Ganga. The devotees then carry the holy water to dispense it as offerings in their local Shiva shrines.

    The Golden Baba, a businessman-turned-ascetic, who initially used to undertake this pilgrimage on foot, now covers the stretch with a big cavalcade of luxury cars along with a team of followers.

    Flanked by a team of muscular bouncers and police security, the heavily decked-up Golden Baba, wearing bracelets, chains and rings, was a unique attraction for all passers-by.

    However, he had to shed off four kilograms of gold this year due to persisting health issues and two throat surgeries in the past.

    People thronging from far-flung corners of the country cherish catching a glimpse of the godman, whose security is also a major concern. He embarks on the holy journey every year under heavy police protection. 

    Related:

    Deadly Riots Erupt in India as Controversial Godman #RamRahim Convicted (VIDEOS)
    Indian Godman Thrashed for Molesting Female Disciples (VIDEO)
    ‘Golden Baba’: Meet the Indian Godman Who Dresses Up With 12 Kg of Gold
    Tags:
    jewellery, India, pilgrimage, Ornaments, Gold
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un hugging former NBA star Dennis Rodman during a dinner in Pyongyang on 28 February 2013.
    Friendship in Politics: Myth or Reality?
    The ‘Damn’ Debate: Night One
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse