New Delhi (Sputnik): A man in the Indian capital city is having sleepless nights after receiving unwanted lewd calls asking for sexual favours, courtesy of porn star turned Bollywood actress Sunny Leone.

The phone number was revealed by the Indian-American actress Sunny Leone in a scene from her recently released film ‘Arjun Patiala’. It turned out that the number actually belongs to 27-year-old Puneet Agarwal of New Delhi.

Since the movie's release he has been receiving lewd messages and numerous phone calls from strangers, routinely asking for various sexual favours including requests for video chat and pictures.

Agarwal, who initially thought it was a prank by his friends, said he felt inexplicably mentally harassed by men calling him to try and obtain a number for Sunny Leone.

Agarwal initially tried to reason with the callers, but lost his cool when strangers started calling late at night requesting him to video chat with them.

Outraged by the unsolicited calls, he is now thinking of filing a legal case against the film makers for revealing his personal number in a film without his consent.

He has claimed to have filed a police complaint but he awaits any action in this regard.

The Bollywood film, directed by Rohit Jugraj is a spoof comedy and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-series. The film released on 26 July and stars Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh with former porn star-turned actress Sunny Leone in a cameo role.