New Delhi (Sputnik): Social media is abuzz after YouTube declined to credit Indian rapper Badshah’s record of amassing 75 million views in a day, beating singer Taylor Swift and K-pop sensation BTS.

Fans of Aditya Singh Sisodia popularly known as “Badshah” were on cloud 9 after the Punjabi and Hindi language rapper’s music video “Paagal” received a record number of views within the first 24 hours of its release.

The rapper became the first Indian to surpass the likes of Swift & BTS in terms of number of views in 24 hours after release.

But amid social media allegations of fake and paid views by the rapper’s critics and BTS fans, YouTube declined to credit the rapper’s song.

While the Google-owned site in the past has acknowledged the various records like BTS's “Boy With Luv” and Taylor Swift's “ME!”, Badshah reportedly wasn’t provided with any such acknowledgement.

Youtube’s decision only seems to have fuelled earlier speculations by music enthusiasts that the number of views on Paagal were achieved through server farms and bots - two tools grouped under fake views.

The Youtube’s non-acknowledgement of the Indian rapper’s feat has led to a section of social media alleging the use of fake views and bots by Badshah.

Indian musicians are still buying views? Tragic af! Stay mad @Its_Badshah 😘 https://t.co/GdleoeoSdf — beatriz ✩ (@blinkapoor) 31 July 2019

Surprise surprise the stats are all fake, kinda. Bollywood rapper Badshah set a YouTube record with partly ad-driven video views—just like many other artists. So why isn't YouTube talking about his milestone? https://t.co/RXLXuEWxGz via @luxury — André Engelhardt (@24_bit) 31 July 2019

Because when you get a record bc of ads and bots you don't deserve to get a world record — Luna 💜 (@Lunarlanguages) 31 July 2019

Because mostly views comes with excessive advertising — Kabir Grover (@KabirGrover8) 31 July 2019

His ardent fans, however, were livid with Youtube’s decision and have lashed out at the site on social media. From accusations of racism to bias, fans have levelled all sorts of allegations at the video site while supporting Badshah.

Racist!



Might as well throw that word around. Everybody else seems to be using it — John Galt? (@me3notBe) 30 July 2019

No one cares about Bollywood rappers lol. UK rappers barely get a chance. @Santandave1 and @LoyleCarner are clearly top talents but no one gives a shit when they can make fun of your accent. — Jason From Detroit (@JasonDetroitYT) 30 July 2019

As a desi Badshah is well known they are not bots you can see his other videos plus he's under youtube accounts with huge followings — Nimoh🥰IC💙 (@Doyoumind_doe) 31 July 2019

Badshah is so popular in his own country. If you don't know yet lemme tell you that India's population is over 1B. The dude has it wrapped around his finger so I doubt this is paid or anything. https://t.co/7GNRhkJ8lr — EXO-SC deserve Better fans (@dream7_girls) 31 July 2019

Biased YouTube . — Dr Dheeraj Prajapati MBBS Aiims Delhi (@DrDheerajPraja7) 30 July 2019

One user rubbished the accusations of Badshah critics, who cite India’s huge population for the number of views that the rapper receives on his music videos.

And badshah belongs to Punjabi song... And that's why India don't have most you tube view in the world... Because India has different languages ,different different songs. and I wonder if india has only one languages no one can beat them. — Alisha hansdak (@AlishaHansdak) 31 July 2019

​The rapper has delivered blockbuster Bollywood songs like “Saturday Saturday” and “Kala Chashma” that went on to become India’s 'party anthems.'