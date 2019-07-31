New Delhi (Sputnik): Indian food delivery chain- Zomato has been praised on social media for giving a sassy reply to a user who asked them to change the Muslim delivery man for his order.

A user on 30 July tweeted how the food delivery giant had allotted him a non-Hindu delivery boy and refused to refund his order when he messaged Zomato complaining about the issue. The user then posted screenshots of his conversation with the delivery boy where they could be seen arguing. He then cancelled his order.

Just cancelled an order on @ZomatoIN they allocated a non hindu rider for my food they said they can't change rider and can't refund on cancellation I said you can't force me to take a delivery I don't want don't refund just cancel — पं अमित शुक्ल (@NaMo_SARKAAR) 30 July 2019

@ZomatoIN is forcing us to take deliveries from people we don't want else they won't refund and won't cooperate I am removing this app and will discuss the issue with my lawyers — पं अमित शुक्ल (@NaMo_SARKAAR) 30 July 2019

This is the confirmation pic.twitter.com/BV7QvCwR94 — पं अमित शुक्ल (@NaMo_SARKAAR) 30 July 2019

As the user’s tweets started going viral, Zomato quickly responded, saying that food doesn’t have a religion. Subsequently Deepender Goyal, founder of Zomato, said that the “idea of India” lies in its diversity.

Food doesn’t have a religion. It is a religion. https://t.co/H8P5FlAw6y — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) 31 July 2019

We are proud of the idea of India - and the diversity of our esteemed customers and partners. We aren’t sorry to lose any business that comes in the way of our values. 🇮🇳 https://t.co/cgSIW2ow9B — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) 31 July 2019

Social media users were quick to join in, heaping praise on the food delivery chain.

Well done @ZomatoIN I use your app, will do so more often now. Also, someone tell this thing that its vehicle runs on Muslim fuel, its phone was developed by Christians & the world is full of wonderful people who follow all sorts of belief systems. BTW its sickness is malignant. — Mona Ambegaonkar (@MonaAmbegaonkar) 31 July 2019

Proud of you @ZomatoIN 👏👏these people are threat to our nation. Shameful thought 🙄 — Capt Shalini Singh (@shals77) 31 July 2019

@ZomatoIN Pls do share our support to Faiyaz, the delivery guy. And permanently block this guy from your services if you really care about your delivery guys. — Ravi Chandar (@ravikchandar) 30 July 2019

Love when big organisations show spine and uphold the idea of India , these are trying times 👏 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) 31 July 2019

Founded in 2008, Zomato has grown to become one of India’s leading food delivery services. It currently operates in 500 Indian cities, employing over 5,000 people. Its founder Goyal’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 1000 crores or $145.4 million.