Punjabi Singer Guru Randhawa Returns Home After Vancouver Concert Attack During US-Canada Tour

New Delhi (Sputnik): Days after being attacked at a concert in Vancouver, Canada, Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa has returned to India, cutting short his US/Canada concert tour.

A bruised Guru Randhawa announced his return to India via a lengthy Instagram post, stating that he "is home now, feeling safe" but with four stitches on his forehead, the result of being attacked by a member of the audience at his concert in Vancouver.

He also posted a photograph of himself.

Television news channel NDTV quoted Guru Randhawa as saying he was attacked by a Punjabi whom he was preventing from climbing onto the stage during his performance.

According to Guru Randhawa, the attacker was known to local promoter Surinder Sanghera. He said the person was repeatedly trying to get on stage but Sanghera sent him away.

After the concert, as Guru Randhawa was leaving the stage, the attacker punched him in the face. The singer started bleeding profusely from his forehead above his eyebrow but managed to get on stage and reveal his injuries to the stunned fans.

The alleged attacker could not be identified, as he fled the scene.

Fans of the popular singer took to social media to express their anguish over the assault and wished him a speedy recovery.

How can he do this with @GuruOfficial

Where is this sense of theirs?

If you buy tickets, will you do anything

Get well soon Hero #GuruRandhawa

You are a Rockstar Take some rest....

We are always with you — ❤G.K'S♥NEETU❤(Guru🎤 & Kapil😀) (@jeswani_neetu) July 31, 2019

Superstar are not rude or have attitude..They have to be just a bit careful sometimes in there life otherwise such incidents happen..

I hope #GuruRandhawa to #GetWellSoon

Superstar get too much love from us they're super sweet from there inner side..@gurnan_147 @guruofficial https://t.co/v96DyW83Pq — Ipshita Singh (@dreamsing_rose) July 31, 2019

This made me cry all day and all night looking at him like this ❤🙏love you bro stay strong bro always here for you #GuruRandhawaGetWellSoon #GuruRandhawa 😢❤🙏I'm still upset about my big brother https://t.co/JOP4ywWXZx — gurshaan hundal (@gurshaanh67) July 31, 2019

​Guru Randhawa's team has confirmed he will not be performing in Canada any more following the attack.